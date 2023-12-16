Home

New COVID Subvariant JN1 In Kerala: Is It Different From Previous Versions? Check Symptoms Here

New COVID Subvariant JN1 In Kerala: Is It Different From Previous Versions? Check Symptoms Here

COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 is detected in Kerala. The first case was detected in a 79-year-old woman. The JN.1 variant is a descendant of BA.2.86. It was first detected in the United States in September this year.

New COVID Subvariant JN1 In Kerala: Is It Different From Previous Versions? Check Symptoms Here

COVID subvariant JN.1in Kerala: Panic gripped Kerala after the COVID subvariant JN.1 was detected in the southern state, raising concerns about its impact. The subvariant was first identified in the United States in September of this year. According to PTI, the COVID-19 subvariant was discovered in Kerala on December 8, citing official sources. An RT-PCR test conducted on a 79-year-old woman on November 18 showed a positive result for the variant. The elderly woman had mild symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and had previously recovered from COVID-19.

Earlier, an Indian traveller who was in Singapore also detected with JN.1 sub-variant. The man was a native of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli and travelled to the country in October this year. However, no increase in cases was witnessed in parts of Tamil Nadu, specially in Tiruchirapalli district.“No other case of JN.1 variant has been detected in India,” PTI quoted a source, adding that updated vaccines still offer protection against JN.1 sub-strain.

In Kerala, where JN.1 has been discovered, a surveillance has been conducted by the India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). It is a multi-agency with pan-India network which is tasked with work tasked with monitoring new dangerous COVID-19 variants.

Should India Be Worried Of New Sub-Variant?

According to INSACOG Chief, NK Arora India has been keeping an eye on the variant and this is the reason why hospitalisation has been reported so far. “This variant has been isolated and reported in November; this is a subvariant of BA.2.86. We have some cases of JN.1.” Further adding, he said, “India is keeping a vigil and that’s the reason no hospitalisation or severe disease has been reported so far,” ANI quoted Arora as saying.

According to National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force’s co-chairman Rajeev Jayadevan, “After a seven-month gap, cases are rising in India. In Kerala, there are reports of people getting COVID, but the severity so far appears to be the same as before.”

“Genome sequencing pinpoints what type of virus is circulating in each region. For example, in India, during the April 2023 wave, XBB sublineages were found to cause it. However, the December genome sequencing results are still coming in and early results show that a JN.1 case was found in Kerala,” he added.

Jayadevan highlighted that JN.1 a severely immune-evasive and fast-spreading variant. He said it is different from XBB and all earlier versions of this virus. It means that this variant is capable of infecting people who had previous COVID infections and also vaccinated individuals.

New COVID Variant’s Symptoms

As per Sources, over 90% of current COVID-19 cases in the country are classified as mild, with infected people undergoing home isolation and no hospitalisation is required.

COVID Subvariant JN.1 Reported In China

China, from where the first virus of COVID-19 leaked, detected seven infections of the COVID subvariant JN.1, Reuters reported quoting the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

Authorities there said that the prevalence of JN.1 is currently ‘very low’ in the country. However, they declined to dismiss the possibility of the variant becoming the dominant strain in China, citing factors like imported cases, Reuters reported.

COVID Cases in India

India reported a rise of 312 new COVID infections in a single-day on Friday. It is the highest number since May 31. The new cases have increased the overall tally to 1,296.

In Kerala, the state had 479 COVID cases last month while the surge was witnessed this month after new 825 cases were reported till 8 December with the southern state witnessed one death in November and two in December due to the virus, TOI reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.