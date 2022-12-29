NIA Carries Out Raids At 56 Locations Across Kerala In PFI Case

According to local media reports, the raids were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts.

NIA

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residences of several leaders belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala. The crackdown happened in 56 places across the state in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to local media reports, the raids were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts. The agency conducted raids at 8 places in Ernakulam, 4 places each in Alappuzha and Malappuram, and 3 places in Thiruvananthapuram. The inspections included Chinthoor, Vandanam, Veeyapuram, Ochira in Alappuzha, and Edavanad, Aluva, and Vypin areas in Ernakulam district.

The NIA had recently furnished a report before a Kerala court claiming that PFI leaders were in touch with the Al Qaeda terror group via different modes. The probe agency also claimed that the members had been running a secret wing which they wanted to reveal at a later time.

“During recent raids, the NIA recovered a few devices. During the scanning of those devices, the agency learnt that PFI leaders had been in touch with the Al Qaeda. They also had a secret wing,” said a source.

The entire network of the PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were recently conducted.

The PFI was then banned and all its leaders arrested.