Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the growing number of Omicron cases, the Kerala government decided to impose a night curfew from December 30 to curb the further spread. The restrictions will be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am till January 2. The fresh order was put out after there were numerous calls from various quarters asking if the New Year can be welcomed at places of worship, especially churches, as that is a custom that has been in vogue for a long.

In a statement, the government said this fresh restrictions would be applicable to religious places and also to social and cultural events also.

Fresh restrictions in Kerala

People have been asked to remain indoors from 10 p.m till 5 a.m from Dec 30 till Jan 2.

All shops and establishments including clubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants have to down their shutters latest by 10 p.m. on all the four days.

The restrictions would be applicable to beaches as well.

Theaters have also been asked not to screen films after 10 PM.

Strict enforcement will be there to prevent unwanted travel and those who do travel have to keep with them a self-declaration on their purpose for venturing out.

Meanwhile, with one more person testing positive for Omicron in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant of COVID-19 in the state has reached 65.