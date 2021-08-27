Thiruvananthapuram: Despite a massive surge in the Covid cases, Kerala chef minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday backed the state’s covid management. In his article in CPI(M) party magazine ‘Chintha’ Vijayan wrote, “If Kerala model is wrong in covid containment, then which model should we follow? No one had died in Kerala due to a lack of oxygen. No person was deprived of medical aid or medical bed.”Also Read - Coronavirus Created In God’s Computer, Nature Decided Who Would Get Infected, Claims Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

Not only for the state, the unprecedented surge in Covid cases in Kerala also became a major concern for the Centre. Earlier today, the Centre had suggested Kerala to consider imposing night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press statement released on Thursday after a meeting with the two states (Maharashtra, Kerala), said, “More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections.” Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Big Update: Govt Decides To Continue With Sunday Lockdown Amid Soaring Covid Cases | Details Here

Further, the ministry asked the states to “explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity”. “This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and COVID-appropriate behaviour.” Also Read - Home Ministry Reviews COVID Situation With Kerala Govt, Discusses Containment Strategy

The Centre Thursday asked Kerala and Maharashtra, both having high number of Covid cases, to intensify efforts to check the spread of the virus through interventions like contact tracing and vaccination. This was conveyed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the two states.

Of the 46,164 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in the country in a 24-hour span, 31,445 were in Kerala. Maharashtra has reported 5,031 new cases and 216 fresh fatalities on Wednesday. The home secretary reviewed the steps taken by the governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of COVID-19, an official statement said.

Bhalla observed that more efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections.

This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and Covid appropriate behaviour, the statement said.

Bhalla also suggested that the state governments should explore the possibility of placing night curfew in areas of high positivity. The state governments were advised that they should continue with their vaccination programmes and in case they required more vaccines, it would be provided to the extent possible.

However, efforts must be made to consume the vaccine doses received. It was also emphasised that along with vaccination, Covid appropriate behaviour must also continue to be encouraged and events with potential of having mass gatherings during the coming festive season must be avoided, the statement said.