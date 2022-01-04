Thiruvananthapuram: Owing to the spike in the covid cases, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Tuesday issued stern restrictions in the state to contain the spread of the virus. The government has now decided to restrict gatherings at weddings and political events, as per reports. However, the night curfew has been lifted from the state.Also Read - Will Uttar Pradesh Impose Weekend Curfew Due to Omicron? Major Announcement Expected Today After Review Meet

The night curfew, which was enforced in Kerala to curb the Covid-29 spread during New Year gatherings, from December 30 to January 2 will not be extended. The curfew was in place from 10pm to 5am. The Covid-19 review meet this week will examine the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state.

As per the latest restrictions, the number of people attending functions in closed auditoriums has been limited to 75. Functions and events in open spaces can have a maximum of 150 people.