New Delhi: Addressing a public gathering in Kerala’s Erattayar, former MP Joyce George has stoked a fresh controversy by making highly objectionable comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Gandhi would visit only women’s colleges and the girls should be “cautious” while dealing with the former Congress President. Girls should never bend down in front of him. He is an unmarried trouble maker,” George, who had won as the CPI(M) supported independent during 2014 Parliament election from Idukki said referring to the former Congress president’s interaction with students of a women’s college in Kochi last week. Also Read - Second Wave of Coronavirus Could Peak In April-May: SBI Report

The former Left independent MP’s remarks came days after Gandhi had given Aikido lessons at the famed St Teresa’s college in Kochi based on the request of a student. The Congress leader had visited the women’s college for an interaction with students after he arrived at the state for election campaigning. Also Read - Top 5 Places to Visit in Kerala: Alleppey, Munnar, Kochi | God’s Own Country

Joyce George’s statement drew intense criticism from the Congress fold. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday termed the sexually coloured remarks against Gandhi as ‘unfortunate and unacceptable.’ A case should be registered against the former MP and he should be arrested, he said. Also Read - Prakash Javadekar Releases BJP’s Manifesto For Kerala, Promises New Legislation For Sabarimala

Member of Parliament and Youth Congress leader Dean Kuriakose lashed out at the ex-MP and said George might have spoken about his own character. “The vulgarity within him has come out now. What is his merit to criticise Rahul Gandhi? He is trying to follow the footsteps of power minister M M Mani, known for making such derogatory comments,” he said, adding that through the comments, the former MP had not only insulted Gandhi but also the girl students.

He also said he would soon lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against George in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has distanced himself from the former MP’s comments, saying that the LDF’s stand is not to personally attack Gandhi. “We will oppose him politically not personally”, Vijayan told reporters in Kasaragod today.

(With agency inputs)