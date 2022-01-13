Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of ration across the state got disrupted for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday with the ePoS machines remaining unresponsive due to server issues. However, according to media reports, Kerala’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister, GR Anil has claimed that the disrupted ration distribution will be reinstated from Thursday.

The minister on Wednesday announced the district-wise timings of ration distribution for the next six days.

Ration shops in the districts of Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will function from 8.30 am to 12 noon.

In the districts of Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki, ration shops will operate between 3.30-6.30 pm.

The e-PoS (electronic point of sale) machines at ration outlets had malfunctioned resulting in more than 60% of ration shops in the state staying shut as instructed by the ration dealers’ association on Tuesday.

In most parts of the State, ration cardholders were forced to wait for as long as half-an-hour to receive their allocation. Several beneficiaries also returned empty-handed after waiting outside ration shops for long hours in certain areas.

Ration dealers claimed the e-PoS machines have gone offline frequently especially during the early hours of sale. They also alleged that the authorities have been unresponsive despite repeated pleas.

All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association general secretary T. Muhammedali said there have been instances of the public getting agitated at ration dealers for no fault of theirs. In some places, the e-PoS machines have recorded the biometric data of beneficiaries, but went offline before the receipts could be printed.