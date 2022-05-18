Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant rain in Kerala has put the normal life of the state out of gear. With heavy downpour lashing several parts of the southern state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued red alert in four districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also issued a slew of directions to ensure the State was prepared to handle monsoon-related problems like landslides and flooding.Also Read - Kerala: LDF Wins 24 Of 42 Seats In Local Body By-Polls, UDF Bags 12

The chief minister on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting and directed local bodies to make a list of disaster- prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide it to village officers, police, fire services and disaster management authorities in each district.

Here are the instructions issued by Kerala Chief Minister:

The chief minister directed local bodies to a list of disaster- prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide it to village officers, police, fire services and disaster management authorities in each district.

He also directed authorities to set up relief camps for evacuating people from high-risk areas, widely publicising the location

Access paths to the camps, ensuring adequate facilities like food, water and sanitation there and completing all the preparation on a warfooting.

Vijayan directed monsoon-preparation meetings in all districts, measures for mitigating potential disasters during the rainy season be planned in advance and coordination between the various departments be ensured.

Vijayan further directed that monsoon control rooms be set up in all local bodies 24 hours a day and the phone numbers of the control rooms should be accessible to the public.

He directed that pre-monsoon clean-up operations be completed by the local bodies with public participation from May 22 to May 29.

The chief minister also said that gutters should be desilted and the silt should not be deposited alongside them

Vijayan directed steps be taken to ensure free flow of all the rivers.

This afternoon, IMD issued a red alert in the northern districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. In the morning, the IMD issued an orange alert for seven districts, including the four as well as Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The orange alert in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram continues to be in effect. An orange alert was issued also in Kannur and Kasaragod for Thursday.