Thiruvananthapuram: As COVID-19 cases fail to slow down, the Kerala government has urged the Narendra Modi-led Centre to speed up issues related to the prevention of deadly coronavirus, including vaccination of children and reducing the gap between two doses of Covshield. Besides, it has also appealed to the government to provide booster doses to people with co-morbid issues.Also Read - After Coronavirus, Kerala Reports Cases of Norovirus; 13 Veterinary Students Infected so Far

“Regarding vaccination of children, I myself have written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviyaji to take a quick decision on vaccinating our children. And also about reducing the period between the first and second dose (of Covishield)”, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told The Indian Express.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had requested the Centre to reduce the gap between two doses of vaccines. “The speed of vaccination can be accelerated by reducing the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine. The union ministry must consider this suggestion”, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said during his virtual meeting with union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, speaking on the need for a Covid-19 booster shot, particularly for people with comorbidities, the Kerala health minister said that she has already written a letter to the Union (Health) Minister asking him to make a quick decision on the same (booster dose). I think the Central government will be considering it. We have more people with lifestyle diseases — diabetes, hypertension, etc. We have analyzed Covid-19 deaths and it was more in people with these comorbidities. It is good if they get a booster dose. We are awaiting their decision.”

In the last 24 hours, Kerala registered 6,674 new positive cases and 59 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total affected in the state to 50,48,756 and the toll to 35,511. There are 2,18,871 people under observation out of which 5,578 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

Out of those who were found infected yesterday, 11 reached the state from outside while 6,209 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 424 are yet to be traced. Thirty health workers are also among the infected.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 1,088 cases, the highest in the state followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 967 cases and Thrissur 727. “Currently, there are 68,805 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 6.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals,” the health department said in a release.