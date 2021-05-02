Taliparamba Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Taliparamba Assembly constituency is a part of the Kannur district of Kerala that went for voting on 6 April 2021 in a single phase. It is located in the North Malabar region and is home to a number of temples, churches and mosques. The municipal town has always been politically dominated by the CPI(M). It is a part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly elections, CPI(M) candidate James Mathew won the Taliparamba constituency seat against Rajesh Nambiar of Kerala Congress (M) (KCEM) by a landslide margin of 40,617 votes. In 2011, James Mathew unseated KCEM’s Adv Job Michel by 27,861 votes. Meanwhile, the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the segment was won by Congress (INC) defeating CPI(M) which was heading the Lok Sabha segment in 2014. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Taliparamba constituency — MV Govindan of CPI(M), Abdul Rasheed VP of Congress and Gangadharan AP of the BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements. Also Read - Neyyattinkara Election Result LIVE: Will CPM Retain Its Bastion? Counting Begins at 8 AM