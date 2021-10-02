New Delhi: Strict containment and lockdown measures are seemed to be the only solution to control rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Mizoram. While the country is witnessing a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, the two states have mounted trouble for the government.Also Read - UK Responds To India's Reciprocal Restrictions, Says Will Make Travel For Indians As Easy As Possible

Kerala has been recording a high number of corona cases as compared to the other states of the country. The southern state in the last 24 hours logged 13,834 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths with a nearly 16 per cent positivity rate. On the other hand, Mizoram's positivity rate is much higher than Kerala —at 17 %, followed by 3 other northeastern states—Sikkim (9%), Meghalaya (5%) and Manipur (5%).

The worrying figures have shown that lockdown or strategic/containment measures might be needed in these 5 states in the wake of festivities, said a report published in Times of India.

Earlier Union Health Ministry had said that Kerala alone accounts for 52 per cent of the cumulative active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Addressing a press briefing on COVID-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the number of cases is declining in Kerala but the state still contributes a substantial number of total cases in the country.

“Kerala has highest active cases – 1,44,000 which is 52 per cent of total active cases of the country. Maharashtra has 40,000 active cases, Tamil Nadu has 17,000, Mizoram has 16,800, Karnataka has 12,000 and Andhra Pradesh has a little more than 11,000 active cases,” he said, adding that 18 districts in India are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, India logged 24,354 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the total tally to 3,37,91,061. India’s active caseload stands at 2,77,020, which is the lowest in the last 195 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.82 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.