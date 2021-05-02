Thiruvalla Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Thiruvalla Assembly constituency falls in the Thiruvananthapuram (Travancore) region and Pathanamthitta district of Kerala that went to the polls in a single phase on 6 April 2021. Thiruvalla is a part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Janata Dal (JDS) candidate Adv Mathew T Thomas won the Thiruvalla seat by defeating Joseph M Puthussery of Kerala Congress (KECM) by a margin of 8,262 votes. Mathew T Thomas had also won the seat in 2011 against KECM candidate Victor T Thomas by a margin of 10,767 votes. Meanwhile, the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Thiruvalla Assembly segment under the Pathanamthitta district were bagged by the INC. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvalla constituency — Mathew T Thomas of JD(S), Kunju Koshy Paul of KC(J), and Ashokan Kulanada of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.