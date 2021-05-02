Tirur Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Tirur Assembly constituency is a part of the Malappuram district of Kerala that went for voting on 6 April 2021. It is a part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency in the Malabar region. Tirur is one of the few constituencies where the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has outperformed the Left in almost every election. In the 2016 Assembly elections, C Mammutty (E) of IUML won the constituency seat defeating Gafoor P Lillis of NSC by a margin of 7,061 votes. Mammutty had outperformed CPI(M)’s PP Abdullakutty in 2011 by a margin of 23,566 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML was heading the Tirur segment. In 2014 too, IUML led this segment in the parliamentary polls. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Tirur constituency — Ghafoor P Lillis of CPI(M), Kurukkoli Moideen of IUML and Abdussalam of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.