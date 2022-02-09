Thiruvananthapuram: Teams from the Indian Army have undertaken rescue operations to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Kerala’s Palakkad, reported news agency ANI. Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress, the Army said in a statement. “One team of 12 personnel from Madras Regiment Centre, Wellington, consisting of mountain qualified personnel with specialist equipment reached by road at the location at early hours on Wednesday,” Army sources told the agency.Also Read - Kerala Lifts Sunday Lockdown; To Reopen Schools, Colleges With Full Capacity From Febuary 28

A young man in Malampuzha area of Palakkad has been trapped on a hill between rocks since Monday with rescuers unable to reach him or provide him with food or water. Several attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, have already been made to rescue Babu, who is trapped on the hill side between rocks in the scorching heat with no water or food for more than a day.

The second team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment centre, Bangalore also moved by aircraft to Sulur and reached the spot by 4:00 am.

Teams of the Indian Army have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains, Palakkad Kerala. Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/V8xzF7qcbE — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about the incident and said the efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth. Taking to Twitter, Vijayan wrote, “Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the Indian Army at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. Air Force helicopter is ready to be deployed.”

Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the @adgpi at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. @IAF_MCC helicopter is ready to be deployed. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 9, 2022

Besides the Army, the Air Force will also be joining the rescue efforts, the CMO release said and added that para commandos will be airlifted from Bengaluru to Sulur and from there they will reach Malampuzha by road.