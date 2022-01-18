Kozhikode: As many as 20 people were injured after a building under construction in nearby Kaithapoyil in this north Kerala district collapsed on Tuesday morning. As per police sources, the multi-storied building was under construction in the Markaz Knowledge City.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Solan, Fire Brigade Team Rushed

Police and Fire and Rescue officials were swung into action to rescue the labourers, who were engaged in the concreting of the first floor of the building. Sources said three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Accident in building collapse markaz knowledge city kozhikode #tamarasery pic.twitter.com/yB62CFaQdd — rashid kvr (@rashidkareetipa) January 18, 2022

More details awaited