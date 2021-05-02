Vatakara Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Vatakara Assembly constituency, also spelt as Vadakara, falls under the Kozhikode district of Kerala’s Malabar region that went to polls in a single phase on 6 April 2021. It located between Kannur and Quilandy, was part of the state of Madras during British Raj. Fishing is one of the dominant professions in this coastal town. It is a part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly elections, CK Nanu of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) won the constituency seat beating Janata Dal (United) candidate Manayath Chandran by a margin of 9,511 votes. In 2011, CK Nanu defeated Congress candidate Adv MK Premnath of the Socialist Janata-Democratic (SJD) by a narrow margin of 847 votes. Meanwhile, the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the segment was won by Congress (INC). In 2014 too, Congress headed the Lok Sabha segment. Also Read - Thrissur Election Result LIVE: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Key candidates contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vatakara constituency — Manayath Chandran of LJD, KK Rema of RMPI and M Rajesh Kumar of BJP. Stay tuned for vote counting updates and live result announcements.