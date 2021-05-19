Thiruvananthapuram: Veena George, journalist-turned-politician, is likely to succeed KK Shailaja as Kerala’s next Health Minister. A formal announcement will be made soon, according to the reports. Veena, who began her political career as an activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI), is likely to be the youngest minister in the Vijayan Cabinet. She won the April 6 Assembly elections from the Aranmula constituency of Pathanamthitta district. Also Read - Karnataka Doctor Refuses to Wear Face Mask at Grocery Store, Calls it 'Foolish Rule'; Charged Under Pandemic Act

The news of KK Shailaja ouster from the Vijayan cabinet came as a shocker for many. Shailaja was praised globally for her handling of the Covid crisis. She was among five CPI(M) ministers from the previous government who won in the Assembly elections but were kept out of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's 21-member Cabinet. The Chief Minister and new ministers will take oath on Thursday.

The ruling LDF had swept the April 6 polls, winning 99 of the 140 seats. Entering electoral politics with a victory from Aranmula assembly seat in the 2016 polls, Veena George was re-elected from the same constituency in Pathanamthitta district with a margin of 19,003 votes five years later.In the 2016 polls, she had wrested the constituency from the Congress, defeating the nearest rival Sivadasan Nair by a margin of 7,646 votes.

George, a mother of two, is a member of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta area committee.A rank holder of MSc (Physics) and BEd, 45-year-old George began her political career as an activist of Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M).Her husband Dr George Joseph, a higher secondary school teacher, has served as secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

A church official said Church head Baselios Marthoma Paulose II telephoned George to congratulate her on her achievement. Besides George, two other women will also become ministers in the new government. While CPI(M) has nominated Prof R Bindu, wife of CPI (M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, CPI has selected its senior leader and Chadayamangalam MLA J Chinchu Rani to represent the party in the cabinet.This is for the first time, the CPI is nominating a woman as minister in the state.