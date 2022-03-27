Kozhikode: Now tourists arriving at Beypore beach in Kozhikode can have the experience of walking on waves. Kerala Tourism Department has installed a 100 meters long floating bridge on the beach for adventure-seeking travellers. The 100 meters long and 3-metre wide floating bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) block and creates a new experience in the middle of the sea.Also Read - Woman Journalist Found Dead at Bengaluru Flat, Relatives Allege Murder

The bridge has been built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department, and will be will be officially inaugurated by state public works minister and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law, PA Mohammed Riyas on March 31, according to Manoramaonline.com.

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

About the floating bridge at Beypore beach

The new floating bridge can carry up to 500 people at a time.

However, at present only 50 people wearing life jackets are allowed on the bridge.

At the end of the bridge, which extends to the sea, there is a 15 meter wide platform where people can enjoy the beauty of the sea.

Timings to visit the bridge are from 11 am to 6 pm.

What Is A Floating Bridge?