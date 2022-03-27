Kozhikode: Now tourists arriving at Beypore beach in Kozhikode can have the experience of walking on waves. Kerala Tourism Department has installed a 100 meters long floating bridge on the beach for adventure-seeking travellers. The 100 meters long and 3-metre wide floating bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) block and creates a new experience in the middle of the sea.Also Read - Woman Journalist Found Dead at Bengaluru Flat, Relatives Allege Murder
The bridge has been built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department, and will be will be officially inaugurated by state public works minister and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law, PA Mohammed Riyas on March 31, according to Manoramaonline.com.
About the floating bridge at Beypore beach
- The new floating bridge can carry up to 500 people at a time.
- However, at present only 50 people wearing life jackets are allowed on the bridge.
- At the end of the bridge, which extends to the sea, there is a 15 meter wide platform where people can enjoy the beauty of the sea.
- Timings to visit the bridge are from 11 am to 6 pm.
What Is A Floating Bridge?
- A floating bridge is a type of bridge design that makes use of barges or pontoons to create a span across a water body.
- The bridge uses floats or shallow-draft boats to support a continuous deck for pedestrian and vehicle travel.
- They are anchored to the seabed or balanced with dampers to minimize excessive movements, especially in the water flow direction.
- The floating or pontoon bridges have been in use since ancient times as the mentions of their use can be found in documentation of Battle of Garigliano, the Battle of Oudenarde, the crossing of the Rhine during World War II, and during the Iran–Iraq War’s Operation Dawn 8.