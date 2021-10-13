Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall will likely lash Kerala for the next five days under the influence of cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, said K Santhosh, Director, IMD (Thiruvananthapuram) on Tuesday.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: These Trains Canceled, Diverted, Short Terminated Till Oct 28 by Western Railways | Full List Here

There are chances of very heavy rain in some districts up to 20 cm, the MeT department said. The IMD said that there are chances for strong wind and rough sea.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days. "Warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days," Santhosh added.

Earlier on October 9, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki in Kerala for three days early next week.

The orange alert has been sounded for October 11, 12, 13. The IMD also said isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala from October 11 to 13.

(With inputs from ANI)