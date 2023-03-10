Home

Parts Of Kerala Record ‘Feel Like’ Temperature Of Over 54 Degrees

Parts of Kerala have recorded temperature of 35-37 degrees Celsius but the 'real feel' temperature showed over 54-degree Celsius.

Maximum temperatures have been rising by 3-4 degree C over the western parts of the country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Parts of Kerala have recorded heat index of more than 54-degree Celsius, the state disaster management authority warned. These areas have recorded temperature of 35-37 degrees Celsius but the ‘real feel’ temperature showed over 54 degree Celsius. Heat index is a pointer towards the heat one experiences with the combined effect of atmospheric temperature and humidity. Many developed countries use the heat index to record the ‘feels like temperature’ in order to issue public health warnings.

Kerala Heatwave Warning – Top Points

As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the southern tip of Thiruvananthapuram district and certain areas in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kannur districts have a ‘feel like temperature’ of more than 54 degree Celsius.

Major areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur also recorded a heat index of 45-54 degree Celsius on Thursday. Prolonged exposure and activity in these places could lead to heat stroke.

Generally, the whole of Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam is having a heat index of 40-45 degrees Celsius which can lead to fatigue if one has prolonged exposure to the sun.

Only a few patches of hill districts of Idukki and Wayanad are having a heat index of below 29 degree Celsius.

Contrary to the common trend during summer, Palakkad is experiencing lesser torment from the summer this year so far, with the district having a heat index of 30-40 degree Celsius. Most of the Idukki district is also in the same range.

As temperatures are soaring in State, the KSDMA prepares this heat index map using the automatic weather mapping facilities of Indian Mateorological Department (IMD). The IMD Thiruvananthapuram has refused to comment on this report.

The health authorities have urged people to take extra care while going out and also to hydrate themselves well to save themselves from the sweltering heat.

