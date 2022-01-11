Thiruvananthapuram: At least seven people have been arrested from Kerala’s Kottayam after the police busted a wife swapping racket. All seven were arrested for their alleged involvement in a case relating to partner swapping. As per the police statement, a complaint has been filed by a woman from Pathanad village in Karukachal, wherein she stated that her husband forced her to have sexual relations with other men.Also Read - Beyond Rishikesh, Top Places in India Which Are Heaven For Yoga Lovers

With the help of Cyber cell, police arrested seven persons from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kaloor in Ernakulam, Aymenam and Kooroppada in Kottayam. Five accused were arrested by Karukachal police and two by Ernakulam police, it added. Also Read - Kerala Makes 7-Day Home Quarantine MUST For International Arrivals | Check Details

The police said that while seven persons were arrested, more than 25 people are under observation and more arrests are likely to be made in a couple of days. More than 1,000 couples are in these groups and they were exchanging women, according to police. Also Read - This Kerala Man Runs A Free ‘Wedding Dress Bank’ For Poor Girls, Has Helped 260 Brides So Far

Sources also said that several people who are in the higher echelons of society are part of this group. Speaking to news agency IANS, a senior police official from Kottayam said, “The modus operandi is to first join the Telegram and Messenger groups and then two or three couples meet periodically. After that women are exchanged and there were even instances of a woman being shared by three men at a time. Money also changed hands as some single members in the group with some men providing their wives for money for a day of physical relationship.”

Police said that a detailed investigation is on to get the minute details of those who were involved in this women exchange group and whether these group members have relationships with any other groups.