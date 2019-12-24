Mental disorders are basically psychological problems that impact your thoughts, behaviour, emotions, and relationship negatively. From depression to schizophrenia, and dementia, there is an array of mental disorders. These are the most neglected issues that require proper attention. Do you know that one in seven Indians were affected by a mental disorder in 2017? Yes, you read it right. This is what research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has recently stated.

According to the study, approximately 19.73 crore people had some form of mental disorder in that year. Among all the disorders, depression and anxiety had a higher prevalence. They affected around 4.5 crore to 4.6 crore people globally. If not tackled on time, these health issues can claim your life. To avoid such an occurrence, you should be aware of the conditions well. Here, we tell you about some of them.

Depression

It is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Depression is characterized by symptoms like a persistent feeling of sadness, loss of interest, sexual desire, energy, difficulty in thinking, concentration, restlessness, unexplained weight loss, etc. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depression is more prevalent in women than men. From genetic features to changes in the brain’s neurotransmitters, environmental factors, and social factors, there is an array of potential causes for the onset of depression.

Bipolar disorder

According to the World Health Organisation, bipolar disorder affects around 45 million people currently. Also known as manic-depressive illness, bipolar disorder is characterized by extreme changes in mood, inflated self-esteem, decreased need for sleep, rapid speech, etc. Sadly, there is no cure for this illness. However, certain medications and therapies can help you manage it well and improve the quality of life.

Schizophrenia

It is a chronic mental disorder that is known to affect 20 million people worldwide. Major symptoms of schizophrenia include hallucination, cognitive difficulties, delusion, social withdrawal, unawareness of illness, etc. The illness usually starts reflecting during late adolescence. Genetic inheritance, a chemical imbalance in the brain, drugs, and environmental factors can potentially cause schizophrenia. A combination of medication, psychological counseling, and self-help can help in effective treatment.