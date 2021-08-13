Coffee and tea are enormously healthy drinks. They contain caffeine, which helps in boosting mood, digestion, and mental and physical performance. Studies have likewise shown that it’s safe for the vast majority when used in low-to-moderate amounts. However, high portions of caffeine might have unpleasant and surprisingly dangerous effects. Many research has shown that your genes affect your resistance to it. Some can burn-through substantially more caffeine than others without encountering adverse consequences. Likewise, individuals who aren’t used to caffeine may experience symptoms after consuming what is typically considered a moderate dose. An excess of caffeine can make us restless, unable to sleep, and may keep our stress hormone burning all the entire day.Also Read - 6 Tea Variants to Help Cure PCOS And PCOD
If Tea/Coffee gives you motivation, let’s figure out more interesting alternatives to bring more motivation and energy in your life. Komal Mishra, counselling psychologist at Kaleidoscope, a unit of Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare, offers mental health support to individuals across age groups through a gifted team of clinical and counselling psychologists. Also Read - Love Drinking Coffee? Here’s When You Should Avoid It | Watch Video
Also Read - Avoid Coffee if... You Have These 5 Symptoms
- Teeccino– It tastes nearly identical to coffee. It is loaded with Inulin (Prebiotic) which is a natural soluble fibre and helps to support our gut.
- Ginger Tea– Ginger tea benefits digestion, inflammation, joints pain, nausea & motion sickness.
- Yerba mate is sometimes preferred over coffee because it has amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins and minerals. It even contains more antioxidants than the much-publicized “super-drink” green tea!
- Peppermint tea – It has a strong, pleasant flavour, and has no caffeine.
- Licorice Tea– This tea is helpful in treating sore throat and reducing weight. Constant consumption of licorice tea is not recommended.
- Coconut water– It is the most common healthy beverage which is beneficial in reducing weight. This can be used to overcome your caffeine cravings.
- Rooibos Tea– The rooibos tea has an inviting taste that can be replaced with coffee. It helps in treating headaches and Insomnia.
- Turmeric Tea– It can be a healthy alternative to coffee. This tea boosts your brainpower.
- Green Tea– Green tea is the most famous tea of all. It has a small amount of caffeine but also has L- theanine which helps you to focus.
- Chamomile tea: Chamomile tea is caffeine-free and helps people unwind, destress and improves sleep.
Now, you have 10 amazing alternatives to coffee/Tea, so add more colors to your drink and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. I hope you are going to love one of these beverages so much that you are never going to go back !