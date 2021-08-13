Coffee and tea are enormously healthy drinks. They contain caffeine, which helps in boosting mood, digestion, and mental and physical performance. Studies have likewise shown that it’s safe for the vast majority when used in low-to-moderate amounts. However, high portions of caffeine might have unpleasant and surprisingly dangerous effects. Many research has shown that your genes affect your resistance to it. Some can burn-through substantially more caffeine than others without encountering adverse consequences. Likewise, individuals who aren’t used to caffeine may experience symptoms after consuming what is typically considered a moderate dose. An excess of caffeine can make us restless, unable to sleep, and may keep our stress hormone burning all the entire day.Also Read - 6 Tea Variants to Help Cure PCOS And PCOD

If Tea/Coffee gives you motivation, let's figure out more interesting alternatives to bring more motivation and energy in your life. Komal Mishra, counselling psychologist at Kaleidoscope, a unit of Dr. Bakshi's Healthcare, offers mental health support to individuals across age groups through a gifted team of clinical and counselling psychologists.