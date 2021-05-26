10 Natural Ingredients You Must Try For Your Skin

Caring for your skin regularly is the easiest way to maintain healthy skin for the long term. But for that, you don’t have to spend on expensive skin products that are loaded with artificial colors, fragrances, toxic chemicals, and more. Instead, there are many effective, natural as well as economical options that you can rely on to restore your skin health and radiance. Also Read - Timeless Ayurveda-Based Skincare and Haircare Tips That Are Relevant Today And Forever!

Dr. Kaustav Guha, General Manager & Head – R&D at SkinKraft shares a list of the top 10 natural ingredients that you must try for flawless skin.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is loaded with 75 plus potentially active components, which include vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory agents, enzymes, antioxidants, antimicrobial agents, amino acids, salicylic acids, fatty acids, saccharides, lignin, etc. that yield countless benefits to your skin.

From healing sunburns to controlling inflammation and rashes, treating acne to providing deep moisturization, aloe vera has been used in skincare for centuries. Aloe vera detoxifies your skin from the inside out while giving it a cool and calmative sensation.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is very effective in removing dead skin cells and strengthening the epidermal tissues of your skin through deep conditioning. It helps you deal with sunburns, dry and itchy skin problems while speeding up the natural healing process in your skin.

Also, there can be gradual recovery from skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, etc. by using coconut oil for your skin over a period. However, it is not recommended to use it on acne-prone skin as it may worsen the condition.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil, which has a versatile range of phytochemicals, is one of the most popular essential oils to be used in skincare. It is very effective in fighting bacteria-driven acne and its associated inflammation on your skin.

However, it is not safe to use any essential oil directly on your skin. You can add a few drops of tea tree oil into any carrier oil such as almond, jojoba, or coconut oil to use on your skin. Doing a patch test is always recommended to check if the oil suits your skin type.

Gotu Kola

Using Gotu kola is one of the most well-known Ayurvedic remedies for wound healing on the skin. It contains beta carotene, fatty acids, amino acids, and other essential phytochemicals that boost up the healing process of injuries on your skin. Also, it strengthens the skin by enhancing the blood circulation to the injury site.

Rosewater

Full of antioxidants and nourishing vitamins rose water can be the best choice of treatment for acne, irritated skin, dry skin, and premature aging signs. It can be used as a natural toner that rejuvenates and revitalizes your skin while enhancing its natural glow. Rosewater is suitable for all skin types.

Green Tea

If you are someone who wants to reverse premature aging signs on your skin, then it’s high time you add green tea to your skincare regimen.

Green tea contains polyphenols, which have rich antioxidant and soothing properties that help you in controlling the oxidative damage caused by free radicals in your skin. Also, green tea has been a proven treatment for sun damage in the skin.

Sandalwood

With its ultra cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, sandalwood has been traditionally used in treating rebellious breakouts on the skin. It contains a compound called cicatrizant, which helps in the rapid healing of scars. Also, sandalwood helps lighten the skin complexion by controlling the pigmentation issues in your skin.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains avenanthramides, which are natural anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory agents. It is very effective in treating a variety of skin rashes and eczema. Oatmeal also contains starches and beta-glucans that provide deep nourishment and moisturization to your skin. While not all types of oatmeal work for the skin, you need to choose a colloidal oatmeal powder that has been made by grinding the oats with specific fineness.

Raw Honey

Essential vitamins, enzymes, skin-boosting acids, and other important nutrients for your skin are found in abundance in raw honey as it is unprocessed and unpasteurized. Raw honey can be the best go-to natural treatment for anyone who struggles with frequent acne breakouts.

Besides having rich moisturizing properties, raw honey contains natural antimicrobial and antiseptic qualities, making it a great home treatment for wounds, allergies, and skin conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis, etc. Also, you can use raw honey to reduce age-old scars on your skin. It can be used on any skin type including combination and sensitive skins.

Shea Butter

Traditionally, shea butter has been a key ingredient of many moisturizers. With loaded fatty acids, shea butter provides deep hydration to your skin. Also, it has natural anti-inflammatory agents which help in treating skin conditions such as eczema.

Shea butter suits people with sensitive skin type as it acts as a natural anti-allergen. If you have dry and flaky skin problems, itching, and redness, then shea butter can be a very effective choice. However, people with oily skin are recommended to use shea butter in moderation.

In Conclusion:

Using natural ingredients in everyday skincare regimens has been an integral part of Indian culture since ancient times. Such natural skin treatments not only prevent unwanted side effects but also lends benefits that sustain for a long time.