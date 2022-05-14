We all know how important it is to drink adequate water. We lose water daily, so we need to replenish the loss daily too. This is more so in summer. In a healthy person, the water requirement is easily met by drinking water. During summer, herbal drinks are an ideal alternative to beverages like tea and coffee. Here are some drinks to beat the heat.Also Read - Can You Identify This Famous Sweet From Bihar?

Lemon and Mint : Crush mint leaves and allow them to stand in boiled hot water for an hour. When the water is cool, add lemon juice and ice, to make a refreshing drink. You may add a dash of honey, rock salt of chaat masala. Mint cools and also aids digestion.

Fruit Punch: Use pineapple juice and mango juice in equal quantities. Mango pulp can be added with the juice. Add a pinch of salt and crushed ice. Optional – add fresh cream.

Pineapple and Orange juice: These two fruits make a delicious drink when used together. You can use freshly extracted juices of fresh pineapple and orange. Remember to dilute with water. Fresh strawberries can be added to this combination. Pineapple contains enzymes and helps digestion. Orange juice is rich in Vitamin C.

Watermelon Juice : Watermelon is a real thirst-quencher during summer. Extract the juice, and add one or two small chunks of watermelon, lemon juice and crushed ice. One teaspoon of rose water can be added for flavour.

Tomato and Mint – To tomato juice, add a few crushed mint leaves, sugar to taste (optional), a pinch of salt and a few drops of Worcestershire Sauce. You may also add a dash of lemon juice.

Pineapple Juice : Pineapple juice can be combined with cream of coconut (coconut milk) and ice.

Pineapple+ Orange and Coconut Water: Add pineapple and orange juice to green coconut water. A squeeze of lemon juice can be added for flavour.

Honey Dew: Combine pineapple juice with one tablespoon each of ginger juice, lemon juice and honey. Add a pinch of salt and one tablespoon of sugar (optional).

Use one glass of any cola drink for this. Add one tablespoon lemon juice, 2 tablespoons vanilla ice cream, chopped mint leaves, quarter-cup grape juice, a pinch of salt, and one tablespoon of coffee water (mixed in hot water and cooled). Serve with crushed ice. Not for weight watchers.

You can also add water or soda to Rose or Khus drinks, with a dash of lemon, to make refreshing and reviving drinks during summer.