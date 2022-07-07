10 Style Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan's 90s Wardrobe

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is ageing like a fine wine and his latest look from the sets of Pathan (flaunting his 6-pack abs) is proof that his style keeps getting better with the passing years. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, released on June 26, 1992, and the rest, as they say, is history. The actor recently completed three decades in the film industry. For 30 years, he has been every woman’s dream man (PS his golden smile and wide-open arms). The 56-year-old is the king of expressions and king of romance and over the years, has been a huge trendsetter.Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Holiday Homes - From Sonam Kapoor's London Abode to Kangana Ranaut's Cultural Haven in Manali | See Pics

Shahrukh is known for his classic style choices, and his wardrobe has a combination of minimalist and comfortable outfits. If you are a 90s kid, then chances are you may have tried to add a little bit of SRK in your sartorial choices. Be it a leather jacket with Lennon glasses, a three-piece suit or a basic kurta pyjama, the actor can nail every look with ease.

Right from Pardes' white hat look to Josh's rugged look, SRK has given us many style lessons in his 30 years of career in the film industry.

Leather Jacket and John Lennon Glasses From DDLJ

SRK made Leather jackets and Lennon glasses cool by making them mainstream in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor wore leather jackets and Lennon glasses for a casual look.

Sporty T-Shirts From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rahul from KKHH was the college stud who was often seen in muscle-fit sporty T-shirts from Speedo and Polo T-shirts. He also managed to slay the floral shirt look.

Ear Cuffs and Bandanas From Josh

Remember Badass Max from the Eagle gang? In the movie Josh, SRK sported bandanas, ear cuffs, leather jackets, and open-finger gloves. The grunge look suited him a lot and it was later imitated by many.

Sweater Over the Shoulder and Rimless Glasses From Mohabbatein

One of the most loved characters of SRK, Raj Malhotra didn’t just make us fall in love with his flawless performance but also with his style. His sweater worn over the shoulders and rimless glasses were a big hit.

Polo Neck Sweaters and Coats From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Don’t we all love K3G? The characters, dialogues, songs and fashion choices. Rahul Y Raichand AKA Shahrukh made a strong case for winter fashion. The polo neck sweaters worn under jackets and coats were a number one choice for all men for many years.

Half Sleeve Sweaters Over Shirts From Main Hoon Na

Major Ram Prasad Sharma made half sleeve sweaters over shirts the new cool for the college-goers.

Gel Spiked Hair From Ra One

Everyone was obsessed with gel spiked hair after G One from the movie Ra One set the trend.

Man Bun With Braids From Don 2

SRK made a fashion statement with a man bun with loose tresses falling on his cheek.

Beret Hats From Pardes

The character Arjun Saagar managed to win many hearts. His sartorial choices in the film mostly relied on suspenders and beret hats.

Chokers From Dil Toh Pagal Hai

King Khan made chokers cool way back in 1997.