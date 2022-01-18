Everybody is looking forward to 2022 with expectant eyes and this includes your skin too. The world is not putting the lockdowns, and stress behind it and looking forward to being out in the open and while you think of the new year resolutions make sure you pay close attention the modifying your skincare regime too. There are some easy and simple changes to make in your skincare routine to make sure that your skin retains the dewy glow all through the year.Also Read - Eat These 5 Veggies in Winter Season For a Flawless And Radiant Skin, Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Skincare never need not be complicated. Just a simple to-do list, of course, eating good and working out every day is a must in all skincare lists. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares skincare steps you should not skip.

Be consistent: Once you have picked out the products to use depending on your skin type. Then be consistent with your morning and night skincare routine. Being regular benefits the skin in many ways i.e., it helps in cell regeneration and helps prevent lines and wrinkles.

Vow to cleanse: This is a non-negotiable step to getting the perfect skin. Cleanse every morning before applying cream or makeup and every night before heading to bed. Take a small amount of cleanser on your hands and apply it on a slightly wet face and massage gently. Wash with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Serums and facial oils: For the plumped and smooth look all round the year, incorporate serums and facial oils in your routine. These go on before you layer on the moisturize. Serums and oils go deep in the skin and repair from within.

Moisturizing is a priority: A nourishing moisturizer formulated for your skin type will do wonders for skin’s health.

Night cream: A Day moisturizer and a long lasting night cream are just the pair that your skin looks forward to everyday. Look for ingredients that contain acv, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, argan oil etc.

Use a face mask once a week: Face mask will take care of the dryness, dullness and tired look that comes on the skin. Pamper your complexion with face mask at least once a week.

Every time is the right time to introduce an Anti-ageing routine: Invest in some good anti-ageing products that contain gentle ingredients such as retinol, AHAs, BHAs, salicylic acid that will help keep the signs of ageing at bay. Make sure you select a good under eye cream too.

Embrace exfoliation: A good face scrub a few times a week removes all the dull skin cells and build-up and get the smoother and softer feeling skin. Gently massage the scrub on your face and rinse thoroughly. You can exfoliate your lips too! Gentle exfoliators containing neem, tulsi, strawberry, papaya, and light AHA or BHAs make a good choice.

Sun protection cannot be neglected: Does not matter what time of day it is or which season or where you are, layering SPF on the top of the moisturizer is a good idea. Try to limit your time in sun and keep the exposed areas of skin covered. Reapply sunscreen every 3 hours.

Get regular beauty sleep: We cannot stress it enough, cut down the screen time and focus on getting enough and well rested sleep every night.

Modify your skin routine according to the season. For example, in summers opt for a non-sticky moisturizer and sunscreen and winters are about moisturizing sunscreen and facial oils. If you have a particular skin concern then talk to a good dermatologist for correct guidance. The skin always asks for gently and regular care and following the above steps will keep your skin happy and radiant looking all year round.