Neena Gupta is a perfect example of ageless beauty. Her Instagram posts are proof that she restrains from subscribing to age-appropriate dressing. She lives on her own terms and conditions and never shies away from trying modern and fashionable outfits. The actor looks like a breath of fresh air no matter what she wears. Also Read - Neena Gupta on Why She Considers Herself 'Little' Successful: I am Not Amitabh Bachchan

Her age-agnostic approach to fashion is something that attracts and motivates many to add colourful and fun attires in their closets. From mini skirts, denim shorts to a neon windbreaker, jackets, and halter blouses, she slays in almost everything. Her versatile collection of outfits is truly impressive. Neena Gupta is surely a fashion expert or maybe she is taking tips and tricks from her designer daughter Masaba Gupta on how to mix and match traditional with modern. Also Read - Neena Gupta Urges Fans to Forget Their Favourite Shampoo, Body Wash, Moisturiser; Says ‘Mere Waala Bhool Jaao’

Her Instagram posts are full of pictures in which you can spot her donning cool and casual dresses like a pro. She also likes to wear modern silhouettes with traditional jewellery and flaunt her stunning look. You don’t believe us. Below, have a look at Neena Gupta’s exotic wardrobe collection for yourself. Also Read - 'Women Don't Have Gas?' Neena Gupta Asks Why Women Are Expected to Be Perfect | WATCH

