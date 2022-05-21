Vastu Shastra is an ancient technique of eliminating negative energies from home and bringing positive ones in for a wealthy and happy life. The bigger relevance of Vastu Shastra is to concentrate positive divine vibes in people’s life in order to lead them down the path of success. Living room is the place where majority of social and family interaction occurs, it is greatly appreciated if it creates a nice atmosphere among people with happier and tranquil conversations. A living room set up according to Vastu promotes health, money, prosperity, and happiness. Here are some Vastu suggestions for your living room that can help you create a good and pleasant atmosphere.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Office: Setting up Your Office? Try These Colours for Maximum Business
10 Vastu tips for your living room:
- According to Vastu, head of the family should sit in the living room facing east or north so that he preserves his prominence and is not overshadowed by the guests. The chair in which the family’s head of household sits should not face the living room door.
- It is advised that the living room door should be installed in the east or north, as this is auspicious and will bring prosperity, health, and success in home.
- The living room’s northeast wall or corner is ideal for religious paintings or sculptures. Avoid paintings or photographs depicting war, poverty, grief, or any other scenario that depicts negative energy.
- To attract good fortune, keep the northeast corner of your house tidy and clean at all times. Plants can be used to decorate the area, but they must be carefully maintained and groomed.
- White, light yellow, green, and blue are excellent living room colors as it attracts positive energy and creates cheerful atmosphere. Red and black should be avoided for the living room walls as they attract negative energy.
- The Vastu recommends using square or rectangular furnishings. Circular ones are known for welcoming positive vibrations. A modular sofa set works well, and a recliner is ideal for a relaxing atmosphere.
- To create a nice ambiance, the living room should be brightly lit. Instead of harsh white lights, use mellow warm lighting. If you’re hanging a chandelier, place it in the room’s south or west corners, never in the middle.
- Also, remove all non-working clocks from house as it has negative effects on zodiac signs of family members.
- Heavy furniture, such as sofas, cupboards, and tables, should be placed in the living room’s west or south corners. As it promotes positive energy and calm atmosphere.