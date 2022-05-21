Vastu Shastra is an ancient technique of eliminating negative energies from home and bringing positive ones in for a wealthy and happy life. The bigger relevance of Vastu Shastra is to concentrate positive divine vibes in people’s life in order to lead them down the path of success. Living room is the place where majority of social and family interaction occurs, it is greatly appreciated if it creates a nice atmosphere among people with happier and tranquil conversations. A living room set up according to Vastu promotes health, money, prosperity, and happiness. Here are some Vastu suggestions for your living room that can help you create a good and pleasant atmosphere.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Office: Setting up Your Office? Try These Colours for Maximum Business

10 Vastu tips for your living room: