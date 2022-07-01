Developing a healthy lifestyle habit is a simple but powerful strategy to develop consistency in your health. Your daily routine impacts not just on your overall health, but also your anxiety levels, sleeping habits, and eating patterns.Also Read - Prosopagnosia- A Condition Due to Which People Can Not Recognise Faces, Doctor Speaks

Although it may be tempting to change everything at once, making small behavioural changes and practising them daily is the most effective method to create a healthy daily routine and lifestyle that will endure in the long run. Also Read - How to Lose 5 Kilos in 21 Days? This Nutritionist Tells an Amazing Weight Loss Tip For Those Who Don't Want to Workout - Watch Video

A habit, by definition, is something that is done on a regular or recurring basis. Developing regular good habits is crucial for our health. As per various studies, it has been proven that it takes 66 days to form a habit. This is why it is advisable to implement the following ten habits into your daily routine for the next 66 days and see the improvements. Also Read - Health Tips: 4 Must-Have Cooking Oils to Keep in Your Kitchen For Healthy, Tasty Meals

Everything you do, from the first thing in the morning to the last thing at night, affects your overall health. So, Lavleen Kaur, Co-Founder & Head Dietitian, Diet Insight is a list of 12 healthy lifestyle habits that you can practice daily.

After you wake up

“How you spend your morning will often tell resonate on what kind of a day you’re going to have!” The good news is that adopting a few new behaviours into your morning routine and making small adjustments can have a major influence on your life.

So, why not start your day right?

Blue Sky and Gratitude High

One of the simplest methods to boost your general health is to get some fresh air daily as soon as you wake. Rather than exposing yourself to the harmful mobile radiations, get outside and look at the sky. Sunlight allows the body to manufacture vitamin D, which is known to have a major influence on your wellbeing. So, whether it’s spring, summer, winter, or fall, make it a point to spend some time outside every day.

Additionally, begin each day with gratitude to nourish your mind, body, and soul, followed by positive affirmations to build positivity and energy for the day.

Swish and Spit

Oil pulling is a well-known traditional Ayurvedic technique for removing bacteria and germs from the mouth, which in turn helps in improving dental health. The best part about oil pulling is how easy it is to incorporate it into your morning routine and of course, the numerous benefits that come with it for your oral and overall health.

It is traditionally done using hard-pressed coconut oil, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. Other oils, such as sesame seed oil or sunflower oil, can also be used to help neutralize acid and eliminate plaque, resulting in improved overall oral health.

Oil pulling is simple to do and just takes a few minutes. Take a spoonful of coconut oil or any other oil that you like. Swish it around in your mouth for a minute without swallowing it. When you’re finished, spit the oil into the toilet. Just one minute of swishing coconut oil in your mouth right after waking up will significantly help kill bad bacteria, reduce bad breath, prevent cavities, reduce inflammation, and improve gum health.

Drink Water before anything else

Staying hydrated is necessary for our health, and despite hearing it many times, it is frequently overlooked. Our bodies comprise of 60% water, so dehydrating the body can result in headaches and fatigue.

Although drinking water throughout the day is essential, one of the greatest and simplest times to drink water is first thing in the morning. Drink a glass of water or even coconut water before you start sipping your morning coffee/tea. It is not only refreshing but can also help to hydrate the body while improving digestion and metabolism.

Recharge yourself before you charge your phone

Humans are moving creatures by nature, yet as our lifestyles become increasingly sedentary, we are moving less and less. Many of us work, travel, and rest, sitting down, thus it is becoming increasingly vital that we find opportunities to keep our body active as this is no more a natural part of our lives.

Exercise provides several health advantages for both our body and the mind, and there are numerous ways to include movement in your daily routine. Begin with 20 minutes every day, divided into three sections. Start with stretching for the first five minutes, then go on to mat exercises like easy yoga positions for the following five minutes, and lastly some breathing exercises for the last five minutes. Whether it is swimming, cycling, or going to the gym; choose a form of movement that you enjoy and make time for it every day.

Bathing with neem-infused water

The health advantages of neem leaves are well known among Indians. For decades, it has been used as a home remedy to treat skin disorders and allergies. Bathing in neem-infused water is an age-old Ayurvedic tradition as neem water contains natural antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antifungal qualities. It helps to manage dandruff by unclogging pores and provides the hair with a nice shine while also making the hair feel silky. Neem water baths can heal skin irritation, pimples, heat rashes, and germs that cause foul odours.

Before Sleeping

Night-time habits also affect daytime health which is why creating a night-time routine is essential for improved health. Your evening activities might have a significant influence on your ability to fall and remain asleep each night as sleep deprivation can have a variety of health repercussions.

To get you started, here are some simple yet effective night-time habits.

Vajrasan after dinner

This one yoga pose is all you need to ease bloating and indigestion. Getting into Vajrasana is probably the easiest posture ever; however, maintaining it can be difficult for newbies.

All you need to do is sit on your knees with a straight spine and straight posture. Make sure your feet are level on the ground, your soles pointed upward, and your glutes are supported for the posture. Concentrate on your breathing and hold the posture for at least 30 seconds. Vajrasana can also be known as the adamantine stance, the thunderbolt pose, or the diamond pose.

Therefore, it’s important to sit in this pose for at least a minute or two, after your dinner as it promotes healthy digestion and alleviates sciatica, nerve pain, and indigestion.

Preparing for tomorrow

If you have problems getting started in the morning, setting aside 15 to 30 minutes, each evening, to plan for the next day might help reduce stressful mornings and promote peace of mind before going to bed. This may involve soaking some nuts and seeds, picking an outfit, and soaking neem leaves in water for a relaxing bath the next day.

However, there are only so many things you can do to prepare for tomorrow. But you can always create a To-Do list that will help you avoid the sleep-disrupting habit of thinking about all you need to accomplish tomorrow while attempting to sleep. A to-do list on paper can relieve you of the need to continually cycle through a mental version. It can also make you feel more in control of your next day before it even begins.

Cleanse your skin

If you have oily skin, washing your face before bed is especially crucial since a build-up of oil and sloughed-off skin cells on the skin’s surface can contribute to whiteheads and blackheads. Regardless of your skin type, cleaning your face before going to bed can help prevent wrinkles.

Your face is exposed to free radicals in the atmosphere during the day, which can trigger collagen breakdown and eventually contribute to fine lines and wrinkles. However, cleansing your face before bed prevents lingering environmental pollutants from causing damage to your face throughout the night. That is why it is critical to wash and moisturize before going to bed for a good night’s sleep.

Try footology

If your feet hurt after a long day, a foot massage with coconut oil or desi ghee can provide much-needed comfort. Not only does it provide a wonderful relaxing feeling but also provides health benefits, according to research.

It stimulates your nerve system, increasing feel-good brain chemicals such as endorphins while improving circulation, which aids in healing and keeps your muscles and tissues in good shape. This is especially important if you have a medical condition that contributes to poor circulation or nerve damage, such as diabetes. For joint issues, practice footology with sesame oil and methi seeds also known as fenugreek.

Mind Brushing

Just like we brush our teeth each morning, brushing our minds before we sleep is equally important. You should try journaling to relieve stress and express gratitude. While journaling will not cure severe anxiety or persistent stress, it will help minimize anxious thoughts.

Writing down your worries might help you imagine them leaving your mind and deepen your sense of relaxation. Concentrating your attention and sitting mindfully with your thoughts allows your body to rest and relax as they signal your body to slow down, allowing you to wind down and have a peaceful night’s sleep.

In a nutshell, developing a healthy lifestyle does not need you to perform a complete transition or make drastic adjustments all at once. The reverse is needed. By concentrating on simple daily behaviours that you love, you are more likely to stick with them in the long run as they turn into ever-lasting habits.

Remember: Developing healthy daily routines will require time, focus, and perseverance, but it is not impossible but will be very crucial for improving your physical, mental, and emotional health over time and the best part is that it takes only 66 days!