: It is a powerful natural humectant (attracts moisture to the skin). For oily skin, mix egg white and honey and apply like a mask. For dry skin, add a little cream of milk (malai) and apply. Rinse off after 20 minutes. Almonds : Pour hot water on the almonds and allow them to soak till the skin comes off. Dry them and grind them into a powder. Keep this in a jar. Daily add a little milk to some of the powder and use the paste to cleanse the face by rubbing the skin gently with it. Almond powder can also be added to face packs.

Crush sesame seeds and add a little water. Let it stand for two hours. Strain and apply the liquid to the skin. Good for sun damage. Baking Soda and Salt : Take 3 parts of baking soda and 2 parts of salt. Mix and use a little at a time as a tooth powder. Removes stains from the teeth.

Take half a cup of milk and add three drops of any vegetable oil. Put this in a bottle and shake well. Keep the mixture in the fridge. Cleanse the skin with it, using cotton wool. Buttermilk: It can be applied to the skin daily. Helps to lighten the complexion and soothes sunburn.

: Collect lemon peels and dry them in the sun. Grind coarsely and use in face masks or scrubs. Cleanses the skin and keeps it healthy. Mayonnaise: It can be used on the face to nourish the skin. You can also apply it on the hair to condition it. Wash off after 30 minutes.