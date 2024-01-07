2024 Beauty Goals: 9 Must-Follow Steps For Healthy, Glowing Skin

Home

As we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the promise of a new one, it's the perfect time to envision a fresh start, a rejuvenated self, and a commitment to self-care

With the turning of the calendar, many of us seize the opportunity to set resolutions that span from fitness objectives to personal development. This transitional period provides an ideal moment for self-reflection on our habits and instigate positive changes. Amidst these aspirations, it’s important not to overlook the significance of skin health. A new year’s skin resolution could be the linchpin to attaining a healthy, glowing complexion. Dr. Sharmila Nayak, Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder and Medical Director, of The Skin 1st Clinic spoke to IANS and shared top 9 skincare resolutions for a radiant you.

9 SKINCARE RESOLUTIONS TO FOLLOW IN 2024

Daily sunscreen ritual

Make applying sunscreen a non-negotiable part of your daily routine, even on cloudy days. UV rays can cause premature ageing and skin damage, so incorporating this simple step can go a long way in preserving your skin’s health throughout the year. Look for sunscreens with advanced ingredients like vitamin C, known for its antioxidant properties that combat free radicals, and niacinamide, which helps even out skin tone and enhances the skin’s barrier function. Additionally, opt for formulations containing ceramides for enhanced moisture retention and glycoproteins to support skin repair.

Drink up for the glow

Proper hydration isn’t just about skincare products – it starts from within. Resolve to drink an adequate amount of water daily. Hydrated skin is more resilient, plump, and less prone to issues. This resolution is a fundamental step towards achieving a radiant complexion.

Consistent routine

Commit to a consistent skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and treating your skin. Avoid skipping steps, even on those hectic days. A reliable routine forms the foundation for healthy and beautiful skin. Incorporate ingredients like hyaluronic acid for intense hydration, retinol for its anti-ageing benefits, peptides to stimulate collagen production, and salicylic acid to exfoliate and unclog pores.

Healthy lifestyle choices

Your skin often mirrors your lifestyle choices. Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and nutrients. Include foods rich in Vitamin C for collagen synthesis and antioxidants. Choose snacks with salicylic acid, found in berries, to promote skin clarity. Prioritize foods with omega-3 fatty acids for their anti-inflammatory properties, supporting overall skin health. Minimize the intake of processed foods, alcohol, and smoking, as these can negatively impact your skin’s appearance.

Regular exfoliation

Incorporate regular exfoliation into your skincare routine to slough off dead skin cells and encourage cell turnover. This will leave your skin looking fresh, vibrant, and more receptive to the benefits of your skincare products. Choose exfoliants with ingredients like glycolic acid for effective chemical exfoliation. Additionally, select physical exfoliants with fine particles to promote smoother skin texture. Look for formulations enriched with Vitamin C, known for its skin-brightening properties, to further enhance the radiance of your complexion.

Explore advanced treatments

Consider advanced skincare treatments like bio-remodeling or hydroboosters. These treatments surpass everyday practices, providing intense hydration and rejuvenation for a complexion that exudes youthfulness and resilience. Profhilo, a widely embraced bio-remodeling innovation, harnesses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and revitalize the skin intrinsically, resulting in enhanced elasticity and a radiant glow. On the other hand, the Viscoderm HydroBooster, characterized by its hydro-stretch technique, nurtures a fresh and youthful appearance. This is achieved through a balanced blend of stabilized hyaluronic acid and essential nutrients, working together to invigorate and hydrate the skin.

Mindful makeup removal

No matter how tired you are, make it a rule to remove your makeup before bed. Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Use a gentle makeup remover containing ingredients like glycerin for effective cleansing without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Give your skin the chance to breathe and regenerate overnight.

Get enough beauty sleep

Quality sleep is essential for skin repair and regeneration. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to wake up with refreshed and revitalized skin. Your bedtime routine directly impacts the health and appearance of your skin. Consider using a nighttime moisturizer with ingredients like retinol to support the skin’s renewal process during sleep.

Stay informed

Lastly, educate yourself about your skin type and its specific needs. Keep abreast of developments in skincare science, and embrace a proactive approach to achieving your skin goals in 2024 and beyond. Tailor your skincare routine accordingly, adjusting products and habits as necessary, don’t just follow the Instagram trends after seeing your favourite influencers trying on something. See a dermatologist for bespoke skincare plans and treatments, incorporating the latest advancements in skincare ingredients for effective results.

