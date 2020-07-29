Nobody wants to look old in their adulthood. But, exposure to increasing pollution, leading an unhealthy life, and not having a good skincare routine result in the onset of early ageing symptoms like wrinkles. It is not easy to get rid of this problem. Also Read - 5 Anti-Ageing Food Items You Must Include in Your Diet to Look Young

Though various brands promise to help you in this regard, they hardly have any product that can be of help to you. So, the best way to try reducing the early ageing symptoms is to opt for natural remedies and when we talk about this what can be better than essential oil? They are extremely safe to use and have no side-effects. Also Read - Apply These Homemade Anti-Ageing Face Masks to Get a Younger Looking Skin

Essential oils are the safest and one of the most effective alternatives to the commercially available creams that claim to have anti-ageing effects. Essential oils have strong antioxidant and moisturising properties that help in the fight against damage done by the free radicals and increase the moisture level of your skin. Here we tell you about 3 top essential oils that can help you get a youthful skin.

Rose Oil

Rose oil is considered as one of the most effective oils that help in maintaining skin health. Rose extracts are known to have strong anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties that help in keeping skin infections at bay and also neutralise the free radicals, that are associated with the onset of ageing symptoms.

Sandalwood Oil

This essential oil has an array of benefits. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help in reducing oxidative stress and making your skin look healthy. According to a study published in The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, topical application of sandalwood oil can heal warts, treat acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

Frankincense Oil

This essential oil can potentially tone your skin and maintain its elasticity. Also, using it can protect your skin against harmful bacteria. Frankincense oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help in preventing inflammation-related skin problems and promote tissue growth. People who have stretch marks or scars on their skin can use this oil to get rid of these issues. Frankincense oil helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles too.