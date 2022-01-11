We know that exercising is the best way to keep the body and mind fit and healthy. But exercise does more than that! It also acts as an immunity booster. Also, did you know that core plays an important role, it helps in improving body’s overall posture, sleeping pattern and even the mood. Bollywood actor-yogi Malaika Arora shared a video on her Instagram suggested 3 yoga asanas to strengthen the core muscles.Also Read - Fitness Tips: Sushmita Sen's Intense Workout Routine Will Inspire You, Her Fitness Secrets Revealed; Watch Video

The diva on her Instagram wrote, "Namaste Everyone This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek let's focus on our core muscles-a part of the body that balances everything else, be it inversions, lifting weights or keeping your back straight. Strengthen your core muscles with these 3 asanas (sic)."

Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose)

Malaika wrote, "Strengthening the core requires focusing on all sides of the core muscles(front, back and sides). Side planks are amazing in engaging your core from all the sides thereby helping you create full body strength and stability (sic)."

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

“This is a beginner level pose that targets the core muscles of the upper body, abdomen and the lower back (sic),” Malaika shared.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

The actor concludes with naukasana. “This is hands down a wonder pose to get rid of the unwanted belly fat and strengthen the core muscles (sic).”

Check out the video here:

Why should you include yoga?

As we know, genetics makes you more susceptible to certain conditions such as diabetes, or obesity, however, it is a healthy lifestyle that ultimately shapes you. If you follow unhealthy eating habits, disturbed sleep patterns, and a sedentary life, you run the risk of abdominal obesity. Yoga increases your heart rate and can help you burn off those calories.

So, will you try these 3 yoga asanas for your core strength?