A pet dog is an excellent contributor to happiness at home. Raising a pet is like raising a child – it is a big responsibility for the pet parent. There are various dog breeds, from labrador retrievers and German shepherd dogs to Indies, pugs and beagles, and many more. Every dog breed has different needs and requirements – in terms of diet, exercise, health, behaviour and training. All these aspects of dog care need to be monitored regularly.
Similarly, the life span of each dog varies based on the breed. Most dogs are considered seniors around the age of 7, and ageing is expedited in larger dog breeds. Their bodies show similar ageing to humans through reduced speed in activity, increased weight gain, dullness or loss of senses, among others. A senior dog’s behaviour will give you several hints of what they need. Therefore, it is vital to understand the behavioural changes in senior dogs to help them better.
Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails shares the common behavioural changes in senior dogs and the reasons for the same.
- Vision loss: As dogs get older, they may stop responding to playing catch with a ball or chasing after visual cues. This is an indicator of vision loss or deterioration in dogs. Some other signs showing deterioration of sight are bumping into the household furniture, tripping and falling frequently, cloudy eyes or even hesitancy to walk through unfamiliar spaces. There can also be a few signs of anxiety or your dogs getting defensive. All of these can happen due to many reasons, including health conditions like diabetes, cataract or glaucoma, which will require a vet consultation.
- Changes in vocalisation: Frequent barking, whimpering or crying should not be taken lightly, particularly with older pets who may be expressing pain through this. They also use vocalisation to communicate their confusion due to cognitive impairment, vision or hearing loss. Loss of senses and cognitive impairment can increase anxiety levels, causing them to bark more often.
- Increased sleep: Every dog has different sleeping patterns. The older they get, the more sleep they require, which is quite normal. There is a general decline in their energy levels and appetite, and their sleep patterns can also be affected. So, the next time you find your senior pets sleeping, try not to disturb them.