A pet dog is an excellent contributor to happiness at home. Raising a pet is like raising a child – it is a big responsibility for the pet parent. There are various dog breeds, from labrador retrievers and German shepherd dogs to Indies, pugs and beagles, and many more. Every dog breed has different needs and requirements – in terms of diet, exercise, health, behaviour and training. All these aspects of dog care need to be monitored regularly.

Similarly, the life span of each dog varies based on the breed. Most dogs are considered seniors around the age of 7, and ageing is expedited in larger dog breeds. Their bodies show similar ageing to humans through reduced speed in activity, increased weight gain, dullness or loss of senses, among others. A senior dog’s behaviour will give you several hints of what they need. Therefore, it is vital to understand the behavioural changes in senior dogs to help them better.

Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails shares the common behavioural changes in senior dogs and the reasons for the same.