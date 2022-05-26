Do you often find yourself dozing off at your work desk after a heavy lunch? Well, you are not alone. According to various studies, feeling tired or having difficulty concentrating, after lunch is relatively common. Also known as postprandial sleepiness, or a food coma- the blood flow to the small intestine dramatically increases after a person eats, and as blood is pumped into the gut to fuel digestion, a corresponding drop in blood flow to the brain could trigger feelings of sleepiness, TIME reported. But a quick afternoon nap can help. Don’t drink that cup of espresso to keep yourself up, instead take a power nap to feel refreshed and rejuvenated.Also Read - What is Emotional Eating and How to Control it? All You Need to Know

According to a NASA study, afternoon naps help boost memory, concentration and creativity. A Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit is asking its employees to please sleep for 30 minutes during a designated hour for their health’s sake. The Right-to-nap policy allows its employees no work time for 30 minutes. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder of Bengaluru-based start-up Wakefit. co took to Twitter to make this announcement. He said, “A Nasa-study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33 per cent, while a Harvard study shows how naps can prevent burnout.” Also Read - Identifying the Early Symptoms of High Blood Pressure

What is a power nap?

A power nap is not a substitute for sleeping. Naps are short break that helps you feel re-energized. According to a study published in 2015, a short nap at the office or in school is enough to significantly improve learning success. Short naps during the day can boost memory performance by up to five times.

Benefits of workplace nap

According to a report in Times Now, power nap can help to keep performance levels high and it prevent mistakes.

It can improve mood, alertness, and concentration.

Increased stamina and resilience, help the employees to avoid burnout.

As per the United Concordia Dental report, napping at work can maximise productivity and reduce fatigue in employees.