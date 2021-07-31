As the name suggests Essential Oils are one of the most crucial natural ingredients to use in any skin or hair care product. But there is one thing about these oils that you can’t directly apply to your skin. Either use it with a normal carrier oil or a moisturiser. We recently got our hands on Bellavita Organic’s Lavender and Lemongrass essential oils and they naturally added fragrance and goodness to the skin as they have tons of beauty benefits.Also Read - 3 Anti-Ageing Essential Oils That Can Offer You Youthful Skin

These essential oils are naturally extracted from plants and flowers. They have a variety of health benefits, from skincare to stress relief. The most common way to use these essential oils is to inhale them, either directly out of the bottle or by using a diffuser or humidifier. If you want to use it on your body, then dilute essential oils with olive oil and apply them directly to your skin. Also Read - 3 Face Oils Every Woman Should Know About to Get a Perfect Skin

Essential oils can be used for making candles, soaps, sanitizers at home. We recommend using 30 drops of essential oils for a single eight-ounce candle.

If you add a few drops of lavender oil in your bathtub before you get into the bath, you will be relaxed for a moment. Trust us, it’s one of the wonderful aromas and is further used in aromatherapy as well.

Essential Oils’ therapeutic fragrances calm your mind and enhance your mood instantly. They are known to relieve stress and anxiety and also help with sound sleep. We tried to mix the lavender oil with a moisturiser and applied it all over the body. It really moisturised the skin and helps to guard against any irritation.

Watch this video to check the process

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Vaid (@kritikavaid91)



Bellavita’s essential oils are extremely affordable and they also combat multiple skin-related concerns. Even you can indulge in these oils to uplift your mood. Also Read - These Essential Oils Are Filled With Incredible Beauty Benefits

(Disclaimer: These products were best suitable for the author’s skin. We would recommend you try the products only after knowing your skin type)