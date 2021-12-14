Different people face different kinds of hair and scalp issues, induced majorly by their hormonal behaviour, texture, skin conditions and the hair care regimen that we adopt in our daily lives. Sadly, we also contribute to the woes with some very common mistakes, which might not appear as damaging as they actually turn out to be in the long run. The problems that these mistakes can cause include frizzle, double ends, breakage and excessive greasiness, among others.Also Read - Haircare Tips: 4 Homemade Conditioners to Add Gloss to Your Dry Hair This Winter Season

Luckily it is indeed easier done than said to nurture our hair and scalp while avoiding all the damaging mistakes says Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO, Surya Brasil.

Trapping and/or sleeping with wet hair

Dermatologists and experts worldwide suggest that holding strands that are damp can make the hair more prone to breakage. Well, those fond of sporting a ponytail shortly after a hair wash or bath might want to reconsider their regimen as doing that is in reality the most common mistakes pertaining to hair care. When the hair strands are damp, tightened and pulled for a hairdo, it can cause traction alopecia, which we normally refer to as hair fall. Hairline failures are also a possibility that cannot be ruled out in such instances.

In addition to the aforementioned mistakes, one also needs to avoid going to sleep unless the hair is dried completely following a wash. While sleeping with wet hair causes stress to the hair threads, it ends up allowing the proliferation of fungus in the scalp.

Applying mask/creams directly to the root

People who have lot of curls in their hair often battle acute dryness in the strands. What they unavoidably need is products that have the potential to ‘quiet their baby hairs’, and while trying to apply the masks or creams directly on the root, people end up applying the same on the scalp. If the root is oily, just apply the product two fingers below it. The best way though is to apply with the strands away from the root so that the product is not accumulated on the pores, but in the strands. This would help you avoid hair & scalp related problems like itching or dandruff, the foremost catalyst for which is the accumulation on the scalp.

Also, make it sacrosanct that you never use silicone, mineral oil, or dye with harmful ingredients, for a better result. Read the ingredients for the best result and go for Ayurvedic herbs, plant extracts and natural minerals.

Foam or No foam?

It is a common perception about shampoos that ones that ooze too much foam are best when it comes to cleaning and cleansing the hair and scalp area. Whereas, the fact remains that foam is actually triggered by sulphate, a substance that is quite harmful for our hair health. Understandably, this is one of the most common mistakes that people commit while caring for their hair. Next time you need to spend on a shampoo, make sure it is sulphate-free, as doing so would allow you to prevent dryness, breakage or frizz. So don’t get attached to the foam.

If you dye your hair, look for natural dyes, with no harmful ingredients. Free of PPD, Paraben, EDTA, Sulfates, Resorcinol, Mineral Oil, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Perborate, Hydrogen Peroxide, Synthetic Fragrance, Gluten and ammonia and its by-products (Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine.

