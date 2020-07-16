Everyone loves getting a relaxing facial massage or any beauty treatment. Unfortunately, in the current time, people are reluctant to go out and visit a parlour owing to COVID-19 pandemic. So, how to get a much-needed makeover at home? Well, the answer lies in your kitchen. All you need to do is to get the right ones and mix them. Apply the mixture on your face and look at the glowing face in your mirror. Yes, it is as simple as that. If you wish to lighten your skin tone, nourish your skin and bring a glow, here are the recipes of some easy to make face packs that you can prepare and apply on your face. Also Read - Monsoon Skin Care Tips: How to Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing During Rainy Season

Papaya And Egg Face Pack

This face pack is ideal for moisturising your skin and lightening its complexion. To prepare this, firstly you need to take a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of papaya juice. Further add 2 tablespoons of yogurt, apple cider vinegar, and a few drops of almond or olive oil. Mix them well and keep the mixture in the fridge for a few hours. Then, take out the prepared paste and add some glycerin and egg white to it. Apply the face pack and wait for 30 minutes. Wash off using lukewarm water. Notably, papaya can help in getting rid of blemishes whereas yogurt can clean your face properly.

Gram Flour And Lime Juice Face Pack

Take a bowl and add 1 tbsp gram flour or besan, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 tsp turmeric, and a few drops of rose water. Mix the ingredients well and apply the paste on your face. Wait for it to dry. Then, rinse off using lukewarm water. Gram flour present in the face pack is considered a good cleanser and exfoliates your skin too. On the other hand, lemon juice can help in getting rid of stubborn tan. Rosewater can tone your skin and close the skin pores.

Honey and Lime Juice Face Pack

Honey is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in bidding adieu to scars and blemishes. To prepare this face pack, you need to take a small bowl and add equal amounts of honey and lime juice. Mix them well and apply on your face. Let it dry for 20 minutes. Then, wash off using lukewarm water.