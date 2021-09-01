Skincare: Amla or Indian gooseberry is the powerhouse of all body-related issues. It is considered the powerhouse of nutrition. For all beauty remedies, amla has the power to resolve. It is an excellent source of antioxidants as it is rich in Vitamin C and B complex content, and is also anti-inflammatory. Regular consumption of amla leads to purifying blood, increases collagen production and keeps the skin young and fresh.Also Read - Benefits of Amla: How Gooseberry Can Protect You From Pollution, And Boost Immunity in no Time

Amla has numerous skin benefits as well. You can use it externally in the form of a face mask and scrub. This helps in fighting acne, pimples, sunburn and various other skin problems.

Here are Three Easy Ways to Use Amla

Face Mask with Amla and Papaya

With the help of papaya, you can make a soothing face mask. They have the ability to cleanse the skin and reduce pigmentation.

How to Apply?

You can mix two tablespoons of amla juice with two tablespoons of mashed papaya.

Take cotton, apply it to your face and let it stay on your face for 15 minutes.

Wash it with cool water.

Repeat every alternate day for two weeks to see a difference!

Face Pack with Amla, Yoghurt and Honey

Amla has properties that can help in reducing skin tan. It is commonly used for sun and improving skin tone since ancient times.

How to Apply?

Mix two tablespoons of amla powder or blend fresh amla, one tablespoon of yoghurt and one teaspoon of honey.

Apply it on your face and leave it for 20 minutes.

Later, wash your face with cool water and pat dry your face.

Face Scrub with Amla, Sugar Scrub and Rose Water

You can use amla as a natural skin exfoliate. This helps in preventing the rise of pimples.

How to Apply?

Take a half cup of either blended fresh amla or amla powder.

Another half cup of granulated sugar.

Add one tablespoon of rose water.

Scrub it gently on your skin.

Wash it off with cool water.

What is your skincare routine?