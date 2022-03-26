It is of immense importance that you practise regular physical exercise. With hectic work schedules and household chores. It is easy to forget as you are busy the entire day either working or studying. By not exercising regularly, your upper body can become rigid. It might also lead to creating tension in your shoulders, neck and back.Also Read - 8 Healthy Habits for Women to Consider in Their 30s

Make sure that you are practising basic and easy exercises at home. Wondering what are the easy and doable physical exercises? Rujuta Diwekar nutritionist and fitness expert will help you out here. These exercises will help in reducing damage caused by sitting. Also Read - Diet For Weight Loss? What Your Nutritionist Isn't Telling You!

Here Are The Exercises You Can Practise

Exercise 1

Take a chair and place it firmly against a wall or a safe place.

Sit straight on the chair and relax your shoulders.

Entwine your fingers to ensure your shoulders are relaxed and face downwards.

Slowly take your arms above your head and turn your hands so that they face the ceiling.

Be in the same position for 3-5 counts and slowly release. Make sure your arms are stretched sufficiently while your shoulders are facing downwards.

Exercise 2

Face a chair against the wall or a secured place, open both your palms.

Touch the seat of the chair with your palms facing forward, stretch and push your waist, thighs outward.

Make sure you are stretching in a way your neck is relaxing. Be in the position for 5 counts and slowly release.

