Updated: February 15, 2022 10:31 AM IST

3 Easy Snacking Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight (Picture credit: Pexels)

2022 has started rather bleakly, with many people restarting work from home. When we are focussed on work and house chores, sometimes we tend to snack on unhealthy snacks such as potato chips, fried foods, cakes, pastries, and the list goes on. These snacks are easily accessible as you can order them with one tap on your phone, but they might cause long-term health issues if not eaten in moderation. Here are 3 tips from nutrition and wellness consultant, Sheela Krishnaswamy on how you can start smart snacking today:Also Read - Love Yourself This Valentine's Day by Adopting a Plant-Based Regime Control binge eating

When we watch content online, be it a movie or a TV show, we usually snack mindlessly. Most snacks we eat while surfing/ watching content online are highly processed (carbonated drinks, burgers, pizzas, etc.). Instead, when you are all set to watch a movie, make a conscious choice to have healthier alternatives. It could be salted/ roasted/ flavoured almonds, homemade popcorn (without butter), and fresh lime water or tender coconut water. Instead of consuming unwholesome snacks, snacking on almonds can make a difference to your health. According to a study conducted by Dr Brown, a morning snack of almonds (compared to a common high-carbohydrate option) helps keep blood sugar levels more stable and trim the number of calories eaten over the course of the day.

When we watch content online, be it a movie or a TV show, we usually snack mindlessly. Most snacks we eat while surfing/ watching content online are highly processed (carbonated drinks, burgers, pizzas, etc.). Instead, when you are all set to watch a movie, make a conscious choice to have healthier alternatives. It could be salted/ roasted/ flavoured almonds, homemade popcorn (without butter), and fresh lime water or tender coconut water. Instead of consuming unwholesome snacks, snacking on almonds can make a difference to your health. According to a study conducted by Dr Brown, a morning snack of almonds (compared to a common high-carbohydrate option) helps keep blood sugar levels more stable and trim the number of calories eaten over the course of the day. Snacking before and after working out

Most of us overestimate the number of calories we burn during a workout. Consequently, we end up eating a heavier meal after working out, which defeats the purpose of working out in the first place. The smarter way of going about this is consuming a snack pre and post work out so that you feel satiated and energetic but don’t feel stuffed. . You could have a banana or a whole-grain sandwich as a pre-workout snack. Your body needs to replenish energy and protein after a workout. Adding a handful of almonds to your diet is an excellent place to start because they are a healthy snack option which can be taken after a workout. Almonds are also high in nutrients like Vitamin B2, magnesium, and phosphorous, which are useful for the body. Other post-workout snacks include oats, muesli, which can be topped with almonds and fresh fruit pieces

Most of us overestimate the number of calories we burn during a workout. Consequently, we end up eating a heavier meal after working out, which defeats the purpose of working out in the first place. The smarter way of going about this is consuming a snack pre and post work out so that you feel satiated and energetic but don’t feel stuffed. . You could have a banana or a whole-grain sandwich as a pre-workout snack. Your body needs to replenish energy and protein after a workout. Adding a handful of almonds to your diet is an excellent place to start because they are a healthy snack option which can be taken after a workout. Almonds are also high in nutrients like Vitamin B2, magnesium, and phosphorous, which are useful for the body. Other post-workout snacks include oats, muesli, which can be topped with almonds and fresh fruit pieces Stock your pantry with wholesome snacks

We have the urge to snack unhealthy when they are placed in front of us or are easily accessible. So, when you’re grocery shopping for a week or the month, make sure to include a variety of wholesome snacks. Depending on when you tend to snack (mid-morning/ evenings), you can try some good snack combinations. In the mid-mornings, you could have a bowl of mixed sprouts or a fresh fruit or nuts like almonds. A study done by researchers at the University of Leeds found that snacking on almonds mid-morning (compared to crackers with equivalent energy or water of equivalent weight) resulted in a lower overall hunger drive and suppressed unconscious desire to consume high-fat foods. In the evenings, you could have a bowl of home-made bhel puri with loads of veggies in it, channa chaat, boiled corn or cucumber chaat. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: The Ideal Time to Eat Your Meals While Trying to Shed Extra Kilos Also Read - Ayurveda Expert Bursts Top 3 Food Myths

Thanks for reading India.com. We would love to get your feedback so that we can serve you better in future.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.