Three easy steps to lose weight:

Avoid sugar, starch or carbohydrates: The best way to lose weight quickly is to cut back on sugar and starches or carbohydrates, according to a report in Healthline. You can replace carbs with whole grains. Whole grains will keep you fuller and you end up eating fewer calories. By indulging in a low carb eating plan, you will utilize burning storage fat or energy instead of carbs. A 2020 study confirmed that a very low carbohydrate diet was beneficial for losing weight in older populations. By reducing sugars and starches, or carbs from your everyday diet you can curb your appetite and help you lose weight.

Best recipe for weight loss is to include more protein, green vegetables in your diet. Evidence suggests that eating adequate protein may improve cardiometabolic risk factors, appetite, and body weight, Healthline reported. The report further says that don’t be afraid to eat leafy green vegetables as they are loaded with nutrients. Include olive oil and avocado oil in your diet. Don’t go overboard with butter and coconut oil. Exercise and Lift weights: Exercise helps in losing weight quickly, in fact lifting weights has some great benefits. By lifting weights, you tend to burn more calories and boost your metabolism. Cardio workouts like walking, jogging, running and cycling are great for weight loss too.

