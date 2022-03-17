We all love to play Holi but how many of us also like the colour stains it leaves behind? The festival of colours brings a lot of joy but may also take away your glow temporarily if you don’t take your post-Holi skincare seriously. Here are 3 easy steps to restore your skin glow after Holi.Also Read - Post Holi Detox: 4 Healthy Drinks That Will Help You Cleanse And Hydrate Your Body After Holi - Watch Video

Megha Asher, COO and Co-Founder Juicy Chemistry share 3 things you can do to restore that glow.

Cleanse your skin the right way!: Use a gentle cleansing balm to break down the colours on your skin. An oil-based cleanser as the first step helps lift all the residue from the pores. Follow it up with your regular face wash to give your skin a thorough cleanse and wash off the residue Apply a Nourishing & Soothing Face Mask: Apply a revitalising face mask to deeply nourish the skin. You can also opt for a quick and easy Multani Mitti and rosewater face mask to help get rid of any residual colour. Make a smooth paste of the two ingredients and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. You can also add coconut milk if you’ve dry skin. Follow up with a Hydrating Toner, Serum and Facial Oil: No matter how lazy you feel, do not skip your routine. After the face mask, use a hydrating toner and a brightening serum to ensure your skin’s moisture level is restored. To seal in all the goodness and avoid moisture loss, apply a layer of suitable face oil.

And that's all you need to do to restore your natural glow and radiance after playing Holi.