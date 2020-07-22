Ingrown hair is a common problem faced by especially those who have coarse or curly hair. By ingrown hair, we mean hair that grows inside your skin. It happens usually when you shave your legs or wax. It is not easy to get rid of this beauty woe. Though, most of the times ingrown hair is not a cause for concern, sometimes it may become chronic and increase the risk of bacterial infection. Recurrent ingrown hair can also lead to pain and then you may have to visit a doctor. To prevent that from occurring, here are certain home remedies that you can try. Also Read - Monsoon Hair Care Tips: How to Keep Your Tresses Healthy During The Humid Weather

Exfoliate Your Skin Regularly

Exfoliating your body with a good body scrub can prevent the dead cells from accumulating and clogging the hair follicles. Use of a body scrub removes dirt and help the healthier layer of your skin shine. Exfoliating your skin before shaving is a must to avoid any problem.

Opt For Dry Brushing

Dry brushing can lower your chances of developing ingrown hair. Use a long-bristled brush to remove the dead skin cells every day before taking a shower. Those with stubborn and thick hair on their legs and hands should use the dry brushing technique. But those with a sensitive skin should restrain themselves from doing it.

Use a Shaving Cream And The Right Razor to Shave

Dry shaving can result to more ingrown hair. Providing lubrication to your hair before removing it is important. So, you must apply a good shaving cream before shaving off your hair. Now, while choosing a razor, do not opt for a dull one. It can irritate your skin and can lead to ingrown hair. So, pick a razor that has a smooth glide. It should be sharp and you must shave in the direction of the grain. Do not forget to clean your blade with alcohol after every use.