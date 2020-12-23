After months of hot summers, finally, winter season is here. While we love the breezy, chilly weather, our metabolism tends to slow down due to dip in the temperature, in order to conserve energy and stay warm. We become lethargic and lazy during this weather. During this chilly season, we must binge on foods that can help us warm and cosy. Also Read - Dalgona Coffee Beats Pizza, Banana Bread As Most Searched Recipe Of The Year on Google 2020 Top Trends List

Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan shares a list of some nutritious and easily available ingredients which are a must in winters: Also Read - Mango Coconut Smoothie: A Healthy And Tasty Twist To A Smoothie- WATCH Recipe

Til seeds (Sesame): Til seeds are superfoods that should be part of your diet during winter. They are full of good fats mainly Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) that reduces blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and plays an important role in preventing cardiovascular diseases and cancers. Regular intake of Til seeds makes the body warm and it is a winter superfood. It also contains active, and health-promoting phytochemicals such as Sesamin, Sesamolin, Tocopherols, Phytosterols, Phytates and other Phenolics which lowers the risk of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Also Read - Andhra Mutton Fry Recipe: Here Is How You Can Cook Delicious Spicy Mutton Fry At Home

Til is also rich in Calcium and keeps the bones strong. The Zinc helps to strengthen the bones and increase bone density. It also contains Magnesium which helps to maintain normal blood pressure levels. Til can be consumed in the form of Til ladoo, Til chikki, Til poli also in the form of chutney, and roasted til seeds can be sprinkled in salads.

Jaggery: During winters, some people are more susceptible to catching common diseases cold and flu, coughs, respiratory ailments, sinusitis etc. Having Jaggery in your diet is a very good option during winter – as a cleansing agent. It cleanses the lungs, stomach, intestines, respiratory tract, and oesophagus. Jaggery is far complex than sugar, as it is made up of Sucrose. It is rich in minerals like Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron etc. Some studies found that Jaggery digests slower than sugar, and releases energy slowly – not spontaneously. This provides energy for a longer time which makes the body warm. the minerals and antioxidants in Jaggery can support the immune system and help people recover from illnesses like the common cold and the flu. Have Groundnut chikki, dryfruits ladoo, Gulpapadi, Groundnut ladoo, Halim ladoo, Gulpoli, Jaggery and dates chutney, etc.

Ginger Tea: On a cold morning, most of us enjoy Ginger tea. However, Ginger does a lot than just adding a hint of flavour to your favourite beverage or dishes. In traditional Chinese medicine, Ginger is used for its warming effect. Ginger increases body temperature, which is ideal if you are suffering from a cold. It can be used for throat infections and to relieve congestion in Sinusitis. Consumption of Ginger reduces cold and conquers a dry, irritating cough by increasing human Bronchial Smooth Muscle Cell (BSMC) migration and proliferation and reversing phthalate ester-mediated airway remodelling. Gingerol, which is a major bioactive compound found in Ginger can prevent Asthma. Some studies reveal that Ginger has many therapeutic properties, including antibiotic, antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Have Ginger tea, Ginger kadha, Ginger wadi, add Ginger in soups & veggies, and in chilli pickles, etc.

(With inputs from IANS)