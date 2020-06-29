Essential oils play a significant role in keeping your skin healthy and glowing. They are rich in important vitamins and minerals that enhance your skin glow and make it look attractive. There is a common misconception surrounding the use of face oils. People believe that applying them can make their skin oily and cause skin problems like acne breakout, pimples etc. However, that’s not true. Face oils balance your skin texture and its vitamin content fights against impurities and infections. Here we tell you about 3 important face oils that can help you get the glow you were dreaming of. Also Read - Wait, What? These Dangerously Bizarre Beauty Trends Were Popular in The Past?

Tea Tree Oil

This essential oil soothes dry skin and reduces problems like irritation and itching due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Its regular application can heal wounds, calm redness, and prevent the onset of acne. You can also use tea tree oil to get rid of any swelling.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is one of the best essential oils that you can use to regulate sebum production. It can prevent your skin from looking oily and also reduce the onset of acne. Being a humectant ingredient, jojoba oil acts as a protective barrier that prevents your skin from losing moisture. Its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties can prevent the onset of skin infection.

Grapeseed Oil

If you are experiencing acne breakouts, you can apply grapeseed oil on your face. It can treat the problem. The oil goes deep inside your pores and makes your skin cleaner. Also, it contains a strong antioxidant ingredient called proanthocyanidin, that can tone your skin and also protect it from absorbing UV rays.