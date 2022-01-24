In our day-to-day beauty regime, psychological peace and spiritual balance play a relevant role. We never think but most of our skin problems are due to various imbalances in our body fluids, blood circulation, no exercise and stress too.Also Read - 'Women Are Always Judged...: Malaika Arora Breaks Silence on Being Criticised For Dressing up Her Way

Apart from its innumerable health benefits, Yoga also helps to beautify skin. Practising yoga daily is beneficial and helps eliminate toxins from your body through sweating, breath-workout and poses which detoxify the body and increase blood circulation.

Face yoga is a series of facial exercises that are performed repeatedly. Indulging in them daily can stimulate your facial muscles and reduce signs of ageing. When you regularly do facial exercises, the blood circulation increases to that area and that tightens your skin and brings a glow to your face.

Actor Malaika Arora continues to inspire us with her health and fitness routine. Malaika frequently posts her workout motivation series with different asanas and how they are beneficial for the body. The actor recently took to her official Instagram page to share 3 face yoga exercises to get glowing and radiant skin.

The actor posted a video where she performed 3 face yoga exercises for a flawless skin. The caption reads, “Don’t we all look for natural ways to get healthy and glowing skin? This #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek treat your skin with love with these 3 facial exercises by our Diva @malaikaaroraofficial” (sic)

Check out the post here:

The three exercises are Balloon pose, Face Tapping Pose and Fish Pose. Not just this, Malaika also shared the health benefits.

Balloon Pose

This is an amazing go-to pose for your facial muscles as it helps with blood circulation.

Face Tapping Pose

Tapping gives a flushed, natural glow to the skin as it stimulates blood circulation. It also prevents ageing and wrinkles.

Fish Pose

This pose stretches the neck region and helps tone the jawline and chin.

With regular yoga practice your skin stays tight, and wrinkle-free making you look at least 10 years younger. Help yourself by adopting a cleaner and greener diet by adding more fruits, salads, natural juices, pulses, and leafy vegetables to get that flawless skin you always wanted.