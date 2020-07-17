When ageing issues like wrinkles, dark spots and sagging skin hit you, the first thing you think of is spending a huge amount of money to buy anti-ageing creams or going through invasive procedures. How would you feel if we say that you can get rid of all these skin problems without spending even a single rupee? Elated you are! Right? Yes, there are ancient ways to slow down ageing process without expensive procedures. One of them is called face yoga. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Tips to Beat Lockdown Muscle Stress

Face yoga is a series of facial exercises that are performed repeatedly. Indulging in them daily can stimulate your facial muscles and reduce signs of ageing. When you regularly do facial exercises, the blood circulation increases to that area and that tightens your skin and brings a glow to your face.

Performing face yoga is the best way to relieve facial tension. It also rejuvenates your face and relaxes your skin. No matter what's your age is, face yoga can tone up all your facial features. If you also want to have youthful skin and look attractive, you can perform 3 effective face yoga poses daily. Here we tell you about them one by one.

Forehead Smoother

If you wish to get a wrinkle-free forehead, you must consistently perform forehead smoother exercise that works by removing the tension at key points in your forehead. This is a great alternative to Botox injection.

Step:

Place your two fists on your forehead and apply pressure with the help of your index and middle fingers.

Ensure you maintain enough pressure while sliding your fists.

Repeat this 6 times.

Manual Face Lift

If you are thinking to opt for face fillers or mid-face lifts to smoothen your nasolabial folds (smile lines), you should drop that idea and start practicing manual facelift exercise. It is a perfect way to promote blood circulation to your face and get a healthy and youthful complexion.

Steps:

Begin by placing your palms on your temples.

Now, lift the sides of your face by pushing your palms up and down.

Keep your mouth open. It should seem like an “O” shape mouth.

Hold this posture for 5 seconds. Then, repeat it twice.

Jaw stretch

Jaw stretch is a wonderful facial exercise for those who want to get rid of the excess jaw fat. And, it is a perfect alternative to jaw fillers and neck tightening. Simple jaw stretching on a daily basis can prevent fine lines and firm up your double chin.

Steps:

To begin, pucker your lips to the left side. Keep stretching until you feel it in your cheeks.

Now, turn your head to the left in the same jaw position and lift it up making a 45 degrees angle.

To feel another stretch, hold this facial posture for 3 seconds.

Repeat it again and then switch to another side.