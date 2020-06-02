Fashion changes with time. That’s true but some clothing style remain in the trend forever. These are called the classic collections. You can don them anytime and manage to catch the attention for good. Currently, statement sleeves, fun fabrics, and edgy silhouettes seem to be popular. Craze to wear these kinds of outfits may fade away with time and may not be in demand. But there are some patterns and style that are timeless. Here we will tell you about them. Also Read - 3 Ways to Style Your Midi Skirt And Slay in it

Pleated Maxi Dress

It can be worn to attend a formal event or if you are going on an exotic vacation. Pleated maxis are a perfect combination of formal and casual. It is extremely comfortable to pull off and looks elegant. You can opt for a stylish maxi dress to attend a Christian wedding. Also, pair it with a simple pearl necklace and a pair of stud earrings. Finish off the look by opting for a pair of kitten heels. Also Read - Style Tips to Wear Mom Jeans: How to Look Cool Wearing 'Unhip' Denim at Any Occasion

Sequin Mini Dresses

Donning a multi-coloured sequin mini dress can help you exude style. Perfect for both, a formal and informal party, a sequin mini dress can make you ooze oomph. If you wish to make a style statement, opt for this gorgeous outfit while you are going for a fun night out or attending an office party. During summer, you can pick one with V-cut neckline and during winter, you can go for a high-neck sequin mini dress. Do not over accessorise and finish off the look with a pair of slinky stilettos. Also Read - How to Experiment With Colours in Your Style: Tips to Combine Unusual Colours in Your Outfit

Shirt Dresses

A shirt dress can be your go-to outfit. For effortless style, nothing can be better than a shirt dress. It can go well in every season. You can wear a shirt dress in both, formal and casual events or occasions. To get a smart and classy look, you can opt for a pair of knee-high boots or ankle booties.